* U.S. sells $24 bln 3-year debt to mediocre demand * Yield rise underpinned by bets on Fed rate hike next week * ADP U.S. private jobs data on tap at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday (Updates market action; adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield at its highest level in over a month as skittishness that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week led to a lackluster sale of $24 billion of three-year government notes. The Treasury Department will auction $20 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. "It's hard to take this much duration risk before the Fed," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Investors are awaiting clues on the economy, culminating with the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting is a done deal. Bond yields jumped last week in reaction to comments from U.S. central bank officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which spurred traders to raise their bets that the Fed will lift interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to 0.75-1.00 percent, at its two-day policy meeting on March 14-15. Fed officials said the U.S. economy is close to achieving full employment and to reaching the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal. On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP will release its private employment report. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast companies likely added 190,000 workers last month versus 246,000 in January. "The conditions for the Fed to increase rates have been there for some time," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors LLC in Minneapolis. Interest rate futures implied traders have priced in an 84 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at the upcoming meeting , unchanged from late Monday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. Lofty expectations on a pending U.S. rate increase curbed bidding at Tuesday's three-year note auction, the first part of this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply, analysts said. The three-year note issue was sold at a yield of 1.630 percent, the highest at a three-year auction in nearly seven years. On the open market, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 2.514 percent, while the 30-year yield was up nearly 2 basis points at 3.114 percent after touching its highest level since Feb. 3, Reuters data showed. March 7 Tuesday 3:28PM New York / 2028 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 148-25/32 -0-9/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 123-112/256 -0-40/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7475 0.7593 0.007 Six-month bills 0.845 0.8604 0.010 Two-year note 99-154/256 1.3297 0.021 Three-year note 99-86/256 1.6069 0.025 Five-year note 99-50/256 2.0458 0.032 Seven-year note 98-164/256 2.3372 0.024 10-year note 97-180/256 2.5124 0.019 30-year bond 97-208/256 3.1128 0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)