By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on
Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting their highest levels
since December as a strong gain in U.S. private-sector jobs in
February sealed expectations the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next week.
The robust employment report from payroll processor ADP
accelerated selling in bonds as investors were also making room
for $20 billion in 10-year government debt for sale later on
Wednesday.
"Today's move was driven ADP. The market wasn't expecting
this strong of a number," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S.
rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
U.S. companies added 298,000 workers in February, the
biggest monthly gain since December 2015 and far above the
190,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
Medium- to long-dated Treasury yields reached their highest
levels since December after the ADP report. The 10-year Treasury
yield hit 2.583 percent, last seen on Dec. 20,
before easing to 2.567 percent, up over 5 basis points from late
on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
10-year note supply to sell at a yield of 2.579
percent, which would be highest yield at a 10-year auction since
July 2014.
The 10-year note sale is part of this week's $56 billion in
coupon-bearing government debt issuance.
Wednesday's bond market selloff may entice investors in
search for yield, Rajappa said.
Meanwhile, the eye-popping ADP jobs figure raised
expectations of a robust payrolls report from the U.S. Labor
Department due at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Friday.
Even if the government's February jobs data falls short of
forecasts, Fed officials hinted last week the central bank was
ready to hike rates at its two-day meeting that will begin on
Tuesday.
The two-year Treasury yield, which is especially
sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, rose to 1.378
percent, the highest since August 2009. It was last at 1.362
percent, up 3 basis points from late on Tuesday, Reuters data
showed.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 91 percent
chance of a rate hike next week, compared with 82 percent
at Tuesday's close, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)