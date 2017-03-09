* Longer-dated U.S. yields reach 11-week highs * Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year peaks * ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus * Upcoming 30-year supply to sell at highest yield since 2014 (Update market action, add background, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering at their highest levels in about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts ahead of a $12 billion sale of 30-year U.S. government bonds. Shorter-dated Treasury yields hovered at their highest in more than 7-1/2 years on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week. Longer-dated U.S. and German yields moved higher after European Central President Mario Draghi acknowledged economic improvement in the euro zone, which may warrant less support down the road "Draghi removed some of his earlier cautious language. On balance it seemed a little less dovish," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. Draghi spoke to reporters after ECB pledged to keep up its euro bond purchase program, currently worth 2.3 trillion euro, to at least until the end of 2017 at its policy meeting. His comments, together with ECB's mild upgrade on its growth and inflation outlook on the euro zone, spurred selling in German Bunds, which spread to the Treasuries market, traders said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 3 basis points at 2.583 percent after touching 2.589 percent which was its highest level since Dec. 20, according to Reuters data. Two-year yield, which is most sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, was up nearly 2 basis points at 1.371 percent. It was a shade below Wednesday's 1.378 percent which was last seen in August 2009. Interest rates futures implied traders priced in close to a 90 percent probability that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter point to 0.75-1.00 percent at its two-day meeting that begins next Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 30-year bond supply to sell at a yield of 3.180 percent, Tradeweb data showed. This would be the highest yield at a 30-year auction since September 2014. The 30-year bond sale will complete this week's $56 billion auctions of coupon-bearing U.S. government debt. March 9 Thursday 10:59AM New York / 1559 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 147-8/32 -0-21/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 122-228/256 -0-64/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.715 0.7262 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.86 0.8757 0.008 Two-year note 99-134/256 1.3706 0.017 Three-year note 99-214/256 1.6813 0.021 Five-year note 98-224/256 2.1145 0.033 Seven-year note 98-48/256 2.4089 0.032 10-year note 97-24/256 2.5834 0.032 30-year bond 96-172/256 3.173 0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.25 1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell)