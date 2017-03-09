* Longer-dated yields hit 11-week peaks; 5-year highest
since 2011
* Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year
peaks
* ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus
* 30-year supply sold at highest yield since 2014 on fair
demand
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday with longer-dated yields reaching their highest in
about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts before
Friday's U.S. jobs report that may seal expectations the Federal
Reserve will raise rates next week.
Shorter-dated Treasury yields climbed to their highest in
more than 7-1/2 years on bets of a pending rate increase.
Decent payroll growth, together with a resumption of wage
growth last month, will likely propel Fed officials to make good
on what a number of them hinted last week on a rate hike at its
upcoming two-day meeting, analysts said.
"They raised expectations so much for a rate hike. The only
thing that will stop them will be an extremely weak jobs report
and sharp downward revisions for January," said Karl Haeling,
vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York.
Interest rates futures implied traders priced at a 91
percent probability that the U.S. central bank will raise
interest rates by a quarter point to 0.75-1.00 percent at its
meeting that begins next Tuesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast that U.S. employers
likely added 190,000 workers last month, fewer than January's
227,000 and average hourly earnings likely grew 0.3 percent
following a 0.3 percent fall in January.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 4
basis points at 2.594 percent after touching 2.607 percent which
was the highest since Dec. 16, according to Reuters data.
The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to
traders' view on Fed policy, was up nearly 2 basis points at
1.371 percent after hitting 1.379 percent which was last seen in
August 2009.
In earlier trading, U.S. and German yields rose after
European Central President Mario Draghi acknowledged economic
improvement in the euro zone, which may warrant less support
down the road
"Draghi removed some of his earlier cautious language. On
balance it seemed a little less dovish," said Mike Lorizio,
senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in
Boston.
Draghi's comments and the ECB's mild upgrade on its growth
and inflation outlook on the euro zone spurred selling in German
Bunds, which spread to Treasuries.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $12
billion of 30-year bonds to average demand at a yield of 3.170
percent, the highest yield at a 30-year auction since September
2014.
The 30-year bond sale was the last leg of this week's $56
billion supply of coupon-bearing U.S. government debt.
March 9 Thursday 3:39PM New York / 2039 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 146-29/32 -1
10YR TNotes JUN7 122-212/256 -0-80/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.7175 0.7288 0.000
Six-month bills 0.8675 0.8834 0.015
Two-year note 99-134/256 1.3706 0.017
Three-year note 99-214/256 1.6813 0.021
Five-year note 98-214/256 2.1229 0.042
Seven-year note 98-28/256 2.4213 0.044
10-year note 97 2.5944 0.043
30-year bond 96-144/256 3.1788 0.034
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.00 1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.50 1.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell and Diane
Craft)