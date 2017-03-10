* February payrolls report seals view on U.S. rate hike next week * Some traders hoped for stellar job gain after ADP data * Wage growth rebounds but falls short of expectations (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs after data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than consensus forecasts but fell short of the most optimistic views. Still the latest jobs figures were solid enough to cement expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next Wednesday at its two-day policy meeting, analysts and investors said. "The Fed will move next week. That's baked in the cake. This report did nothing to dissuade that," said John Bredemus, vice president at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. U.S. employers added 235,000 workers in February, beating the 190,000 hiring forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. However, there were expectations of an even stronger figure following a report from payroll processor ADP on Wednesday that showed a 298,000 increase in private sector jobs. Wage growth also missed forecasts, rising 0.2 percent versus an expected 0.3 percent increase. "That might have disappointed some people," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.593 percent, down 0.5 basis points from late on Thursday after rising to 2.624 percent earlier on Friday, which was last seen in mid-December, Reuters data showed. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down nearly 1 basis point at 1.364 percent. It reached 1.388 percent earlier on Friday, which was its highest since August 2009. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 90 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates by a quarter point to 0.75-1.00 percent next week, little changed from late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. March 10 Friday 9:42AM New York / 1442 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 146-20/32 -0-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 122-240/256 0-28/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.74 0.7516 0.018 Six-month bills 0.8775 0.8936 0.011 Two-year note 99-134/256 1.3716 0.001 Three-year note 99-218/256 1.6759 -0.008 Five-year note 98-226/256 2.1132 -0.012 Seven-year note 98-44/256 2.4117 -0.009 10-year note 97 2.5946 -0.003 30-year bond 96-104/256 3.1871 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)