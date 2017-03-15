* Fed hikes rates for second time in three months
* Fed sticks to outlook for two more rate hikes this year
* 2-, 3-year yields fall from multiyear highs to 8-day lows
* Long-, medium-dated yields also fall
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasury yields
plummeted on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest
rates for the second time in three months as expected, but did
not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.
U.S. two- and three-year yields, which are most vulnerable
to Fed policy, fell from multiyear highs touched during morning
U.S. trading after the Fed said in its policy statement that
further rate increases would only be "gradual," with officials
sticking to their outlook for two more rate hikes this year and
three more in 2018.
The decision to lift the target overnight interest rate by
25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent
marked one of the Fed's most convincing steps yet in the effort
to return monetary policy to a more normal footing.
"Many in the market had positioned for a bit more of a
hawkish-sounding Fed in the statement and the (outlook) than was
actually delivered," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates
strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
U.S. two- and three-year yields sank to eight-day lows after
the statement of 1.308 percent and 1.598 percent, respectively.
Those yields had touched their highest since June 2009 and April
2010, respectively, before the statement.
U.S. long- and medium-dated yields also fell, with 30-year
and benchmark 10-year yields hitting
one-week lows of 3.114 percent and 2.513 percent, respectively.
Seven- and five-year yields hit eight-day
lows of 2.312 percent and 2.021 percent, respectively.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 17/32 in price to
yield 2.533 percent, from a yield of 2.595 percent late Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 15 at 1430 EDT (1830 GMT):
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 147-24/32 0-29/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 123-128/256 0-160/256
Price Current Net
Yield Change
(pct) (bps)
Three-month bills 0.74 0.7517 -0.023
Six-month bills 0.8775 0.8937 -0.038
Two-year note 99-152/256 1.336 -0.044
Three-year note 100 1.625 -0.059
Five-year note 99-46/256 2.0498 -0.073
Seven-year note 98-160/256 2.3403 -0.074
10-year note 97-132/256 2.5347 -0.060
30-year bond 97-112/256 3.1325 -0.041
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.50 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.00 1.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 1.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.75 0.50
spread
