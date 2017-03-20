(Recasts with price action, adds Fed comments, quotes, updates prices) * Fed officials dominate weekly calendar * Fed's Evans sees two more hikes this year * Markets downplay risk of faster rate hikes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday as Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans reiterated the U.S. central bank's view that two more interest rate hikes this year are likely, disappointing investors who had anticipated a faster path of rate increases. Evans' public comments were among the first since the U.S. central bank lifted its policy rate a notch last week, as expected. Yields have fallen since the Fed's meeting on Wednesday. Some investors had anticipated the Fed would take a more hawkish tone on raising rates on expectations of stronger growth. "After last week, investors understood that the Fed’s not quite as hawkish as they anticipated and what you’re seeing now is a little bit of capitulation," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "You’re seeing the markets reprice for a more benevolent Fed." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, down from 2.50 percent on Friday. The Fed last week reiterated that future rate increases would be "gradual." At the current pace, rates would not return to a neutral level until the end of 2019. Evans also said on Monday that the Fed will likely wait at least until a June policy meeting to decide whether to lift U.S. interest rates again, giving it time to digest economic and financial market data as well as any clarity on the Trump administration's fiscal policy plans. Investors have been adjusting for the possibility of faster economic growth on the view that President Donald Trump will implement new fiscal stimulus. The lack of details on fiscal policy as the Trump administration focuses on domestic issues, however, has led to a pause in the bond selloff. "We need to see more clarity on the fiscal front in order for longer-end yields to move higher," Goldberg said. Speeches from a plethora of Fed officials are expected to dominate trading this week. “We have a light week for data, we have no nominal coupon supply either, so really the tone of the market is going to follow what we see from the Fed speakers,” said Thomas Simons, a senior money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak at a community development conference on Thursday. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will all speak on Tuesday. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis) )