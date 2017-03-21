* U.K. inflation jump weighs on safe haven government debt * Fears about French election result ease * Fed speakers in focus in U.S. By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in sympathy with weakness in European government bonds, after data showed that British inflation jumped last month and as concerns about the French election result eased. U.K. inflation shot past the Bank of England's 2 percent target for the first time since the end of 2013, adding to uneasiness among some officials at the central bank about keeping interest rates near zero. “You’ve got the pound rallying because now people think the Bank of England is going to have to remove accommodation faster, this is the reverse of what we thought after Brexit,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. British 10-year government bond yields jumped to an almost five-week high, helping to weaken German and U.S. government debt. In France a strong showing by centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in a televised debate on Monday night also helped to reduce demand for safe haven debt. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.47 percent late on Monday. The European focus came as the U.S. faces a very light week of economic data, with most investors focused on Federal Reserve speakers for any new indications about future interest rate policy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak at a community development conference on Thursday. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will all speak on Tuesday. Yields have fallen since the Fed last Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected. Some investors had anticipated the Fed would also take a more hawkish tone on raising rates on expectations of stronger growth. “They concentrated so much fire power toward the rate decision that they created this atmosphere of urgency in the minds of traders," said Vogel. However, "when they actually sat down they said 'we’ve got to raise rates,' but they didn’t display any urgency on any other point.” The Fed reiterated that future rate increases would be "gradual." At the current pace, rates would not return to a neutral level until the end of 2019. U.S. durable goods and manufacturing data on Friday will also be a focus for investors. )