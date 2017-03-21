* U.K. inflation jump weighs on safe haven government debt
* Fears about French election result ease
* Fed speakers in focus in U.S.
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday in sympathy with weakness in European government bonds,
after data showed that British inflation jumped last month and
as concerns about the French election result eased.
U.K. inflation shot past the Bank of England's 2 percent
target for the first time since the end of 2013, adding to
uneasiness among some officials at the central bank about
keeping interest rates near zero.
“You’ve got the pound rallying because now people think the
Bank of England is going to have to remove accommodation faster,
this is the reverse of what we thought after Brexit,” said Jim
Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
British 10-year government bond yields jumped to
an almost five-week high, helping to weaken German and U.S.
government debt.
In France a strong showing by centrist French presidential
candidate Emmanuel Macron in a televised debate on Monday night
also helped to reduce demand for safe haven debt.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were last down
5/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.47 percent late
on Monday.
The European focus came as the U.S. faces a very light week
of economic data, with most investors focused on Federal Reserve
speakers for any new indications about future interest rate
policy.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak at a community
development conference on Thursday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
will all speak on Tuesday.
Yields have fallen since the Fed last Wednesday raised
interest rates, as expected. Some investors had anticipated the
Fed would also take a more hawkish tone on raising rates on
expectations of stronger growth.
“They concentrated so much fire power toward the rate
decision that they created this atmosphere of urgency in the
minds of traders," said Vogel. However, "when they actually sat
down they said 'we’ve got to raise rates,' but they didn’t
display any urgency on any other point.”
The Fed reiterated that future rate increases would be
"gradual." At the current pace, rates would not return to a
neutral level until the end of 2019.
U.S. durable goods and manufacturing data on Friday will
also be a focus for investors.
)