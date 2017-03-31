BRIEF-Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after data showed the largest annual increase in U.S. inflation in nearly five years, underpinning more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 0.1 percent last month after jumping 0.4 percent in January. That lifted the year-on-year rate of increase in the PCE price index to 2.1 percent, which was the biggest year-on-year gain since April 2012 and followed a 1.9 percent rise in January. nLNNVEEDCX]
The other components of the data though were more subdued with consumer spending barely rising in February with a 0.1 percent gain.
In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes flat to slightly lower in price to yield 2.419 percent. Yields rose as high as 2.423 percent, from 2.418 percent before the data's release. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).