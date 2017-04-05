* Traders see Fed sticking to gradual pace of rate hikes * 3-, 5-year yields hit more than five-week lows * Yields initially rise on Fed balance sheet discussion (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with three- and five-year yields touching more than five-week lows after traders viewed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes as indicating the central bank was maintaining an outlook for a gradual pace of interest rate increases. Yields initially shot higher after the Fed minutes, which also showed most of the central bank's policymakers think it should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up. Longer-dated yields in particular surged on that view within the central bank, since halting or phasing out reinvestments would remove a considerable source of demand for longer-dated Treasuries, analysts said. The Fed bought Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds on an unprecedented scale in the wake of the financial crisis to help keep interest rates low to spur hiring and growth. Both longer- and shorter-dated yields reversed course, however, in what analysts said was a realization among traders that the Fed was maintaining its "dovish" pace of rate increases. Shorter-dated yields are considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes. Yields on Treasuries maturing in three and five years fell the most on the day and hit their lowest levels since Feb. 27 of 1.426 percent and 1.837 percent respectively. "The market is anticipating a more hawkish stance than they actually get," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. He said the Fed's reinforcement of its gradual pace of rate hikes likely disappointed those expectations and led yields lower. Policymakers appeared to see upside risks to the economy, but there was still disagreement on how close the Fed was to meeting its 2 percent inflation goal this year. Despite reversing their initial rise, longer-dated yields still fell less than shorter-dated yields given the discussion of balance sheet tapering, analysts said. The details of the discussion "put the market on notice that (the Fed's) buying is not going to go on forever," said Collin Martin, director of fixed income at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "There are going to be some other buyers that will need to step in there and make those purchases." Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.334 percent, from a yield of 2.350 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year yields were down 1 basis point at 2.981 percent. Wednesday, April 5 at 1603 EDT (2003 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-31/32 0-10/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-60/256 0-52/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.79 0.8026 0.000 Six-month bills 0.9025 0.9192 0.000 Two-year note 100-10/256 1.23 -0.020 Three-year note 100-140/256 1.4343 -0.028 Five-year note 100-32/256 1.8486 -0.029 Seven-year note 99-236/256 2.1371 -0.024 10-year note 99-72/256 2.3319 -0.018 30-year bond 100-100/256 2.98 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 28.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.75 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chris Reese)