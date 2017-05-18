(Recasts with yields rising) * Trump allegations raise doubts about tax cuts, new spending * Brazilian stock plunge boosts safety buying of U.S. bonds * U.S. two-, 10-year yield curve flattest since October By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows on Thursday as stocks recovered from Wednesday’s dramatic drop, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds. Uncertainty arising from allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump, however, was seen as keeping investors on edge. "Yields are up because stocks are rising. They are taking their cue from that," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, adding that “markets are trading very nervously.” Yields on benchmark 10-year notes fell to 2.18 percent overnight, the lowest since April 19, after Reuters reported that Michael Flynn and other advisers to Trump’s campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race. That came after the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday named former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate whether Russia interfered in the election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. “The risk going forward is that this thing goes on and on and we don’t have a resolution, which means the new administration is not able to work on its tax initiatives and regulatory reform,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. A plunge in the Brazilian stock market on concerns about political instability also added to safety buying of U.S. bonds. The 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, up from 2.22 percent late on Wednesday. The yield curve between two-year notes and 10-year notes flattened to 95 basis points, its lowest since Oct. 27 as investors reached for longer-duration bonds. Longer-dated notes are viewed as having more potential upside than two-year bonds, which are highly sensitive to interest rate changes. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates next month. “The two-year is going to be pegged to Fed expectations, so if there’s a flight to quality you’re going to see that manifest in the back end of the curve," Rajappa said. The Treasury Department sold $11 billion in reopened 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to strong demand on Thursday, with indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks purchasing 80.3 percent of the sale. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker) )