(Corrects treasury yields as of March 18 in tenth paragraph.)
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Severe dislocations in the US
Treasury market are set to be addressed by new regulatory
measures aimed at boosting transparency, and a range of trading
solutions that attempt to restore liquidity across the curve.
On March 22, the US Treasury Department closes its Request
for Information that forms part of the biggest fundamental
review of the Treasury market in almost 20 years.
The review, which is expected to result in new reporting
requirements for Treasury traders, aims to address the events of
October 2014, when 10-year yields plummeted from 2.23% to 1.86%
and jumped most of the way back in a matter of minutes.
A number of market initiatives are also being prepared to
address rising execution costs and a dearth of liquidity across
large parts of the curve after dealers slashed market-making
capacity to comply with new Basel III rules on capital
requirements.
"There are big concerns about the ability of traditional
providers to offer adequate liquidity at all times," said
Christian Hauff, CEO of Quantitative Brokers, a best-execution
algorithm firm that last year extended its futures product to
cash Treasuries.
"We're starting to see the emergence of a new business model
and new initiatives that include not only bank liquidity pools
but alternative liquidity providers and agency solutions that
optimise the execution process."
OpenDoor Trading, a start-up platform for off-the-run
Treasury and TIPS notes, is being prepared for a post-summer
launch. The venue will offer session-based all-to-all trading
that sees dealers sponsor their clients onto the platform where
they can trade anonymously.
"The traditional model of principal trading by the dealer
community as the sole source of liquidity has been materially
impacted by increasingly stringent regulations creating
balance-sheet constraints and decaying returns," said Chris
Ferreri, COO of OpenDoor Trading.
"Technology can provide us with alternative places to unlock
this liquidity. The industry is looking for new ways to deal
with these challenges."
LIQUIDITY RUN-OFF
Off-the-run Treasury bonds have taken a severe liquidity hit
as traders migrate towards six electronically traded benchmark
maturities that now trade at a chunky liquidity premium to older
issues. On-the-run 10-year Treasury benchmark bonds currently
yield just 1.877% while comparable off-the-run paper yields
1.8801% at wider bid/offer spreads.
"Liquidity in the Treasury market is now bifurcated; there
remains ample liquidity for the six benchmark bonds but rapidly
declining liquidity in the hundreds of off the runs," said
Ferreri.
"The Treasury market needs a fully functioning curve to
retain its position as a rates standard. Without a standard, you
run the risk of further decrease in activity and liquidity."
Those wider liquidity concerns have played out in negative
swap spreads. Treasury bonds currently yield more than
comparable interest rate swaps across maturities from four to 40
years.
The issue has been exacerbated by the Federal Reserve's
monetary easing measures. The central bank is currently sitting
on US$2.46trn of Treasury securities - more than 18% of total
outstanding.
In some off-the-run securities, however, Fed ownership is as
high as 70% - effectively shutting down trading opportunities in
portions of the curve and causing bid/offers in those securities
to jump by 300% in recent years.
The platform is already finding support with some
second-tier dealers that have been shedding market share to
their larger competitors as part of a widespread liquidity
concentration. Ferreri said that the top five primary dealers
now account for 65% of Treasury trading volume compared with 40%
just five years ago.
"One of the key objectives of post-crisis regulation was to
reduce the risk of banks that were 'too big to fail', but the
unintended consequence has produced quite the opposite. We have
actually seen an increase in risk concentration among the top
firms," said Ferreri.
"The dealer community as a whole is struggling with this
transition and we believe OpenDoor has created a model where we
can serve clients as both principal and agent which helps to
re-liquify the off-the-run market and preserve those deep and
valuable relationships."
As the search for solutions gains traction, Quantitative
Brokers doubled its cash Treasury activities over the last four
months as more firms adopt algo technology that slices orders
into smaller parts to reduce slippage (the difference between
expected price and executed price) by aiming to execute at
mid-price or better across multiple venues.
"Traders in cash Treasuries are used to instantaneous
completion, but to improve on paying the spread, they need to
move towards intelligently working the order over a period of
time," said Hauff.
While the strategy requires traders to take some price risk
(Quantitative Brokers' Bolt product is intended for orders of up
to 30 minutes duration), analysis of client activity in the
futures business over two years showed that the strategy
produced average savings of US$3 per lot.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)