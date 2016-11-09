LONDON Nov 9 Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond
yields struck multi-month highs on Thursday, reversing earlier
falls as the initial market shock from Donald Trump's
presidential election win appeared to ease.
Benchmark 10-year yields initially fell to around a
one-month low of 1.716 percent, before sharply
rebounding to hit 1.93 percent, up 6 basis points on the day at
their highest level since late April.
Thirty-year yields climbed 15 bps to 2.79 percent
, also reversing an earlier fall to hit their highest
since February.
It was the biggest daily swing in the benchmark yields since
Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)