* Data raise doubts on U.S. inflation hitting Fed's 2-pct
goal
* U.S. bond yields ebb to lowest levels since November
* Speculation grow on Fed hiking interest rates after June
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 11 A surprisingly weak run of
U.S. inflation data has investors backing off bets the Federal
Reserve will meet its three targeted interest rate hikes this
year, and has breathed fresh life into the bond market after a
rough start to the year.
The Fed's preferred measure of price pressures earlier this
year had shown signs of breaking out of five years of stagnation
to reach the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal, partly on hopes of
the Trump administration's fiscal stimulus. But lack of progress
on the Trump agenda, only a wisp of wage growth, and three
straight months of falling oil prices have sapped that momentum.
Inflation in other major economies has plateaued or is
weakening as well. On Thursday, the European Central Bank
downgraded its inflation forecasts.
Protracted low price growth hurts the economy as companies
struggle to charge more for goods and services, salaries
stagnate and investors get low returns. Policymakers worldwide
have pegged an annual 2 percent inflation rate as optimal for
supporting healthy business and consumer spending growth.
U.S. bond yields and so-called breakeven rates among
Treasury Inflation Protection Securities are the lowest in seven
months, and the gap between long- and short-dated bond yields
has reached the narrowest since last November. Few expect the
trend to change soon.
"The inflation background remains challenged. It will keep
bond yields low," said John Bellows, portfolio manager at
Western Asset Management Co in Pasadena, California.
Investors widely expect the Fed to raise rates at its policy
meeting next week as the economy moves toward the Fed's mandate
of full employment. In May, the jobless rate hit a 16-year low
of 4.3 percent.
The Fed, which ended its near zero interest rate policy in
December 2015, last raised rates in March to its target range of
0.75-1.00 percent.
Conviction on a rate hike beyond next week's Fed meeting is
up in the air.
On Friday, federal funds futures implied traders saw a
coin-toss for another rate hike by year-end. And the
forward rate curve has flattened, suggesting less confidence in
the Fed meeting its forecasts for three rate hikes in 2017 and
another three in 2018.
The lowered rate-hike expectations since mid-March has
helped to revive a bond market rocked by worries about a more
aggressive Fed and higher inflation under President Donald
Trump's policies.
From the end of 2016 to March 14 when the benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield reached its 2017 peak of 2.64
percent, Treasuries and other investment-grade bonds lost 0.44
percent, according to an index compiled by Barclays and
Bloomberg
Since March 14, the Barclays/Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond
index has produced a total return of 2.89 percent, bringing its
year-to-date return to 2.44 percent.
INFLATION MISSES
Most alarming to investors and a few Fed officials is that
the Consumer Price Index and other U.S. inflation barometers
have flatlined or retreated from levels earlier this year,
raising doubts about whether price growth could reach the Fed's
2 percent goal.
Along with back-to-back months of the CPI growth falling
short of traders' expectations, the core rate on U.S. personal
consumption expenditure slipped to 1.50 percent on a 12-month
basis through April, the slowest pace for the Fed's preferred
inflation gauge since December 2015.
A Reuters poll released on Friday showed analysts' median
forecast on U.S. core PCE fell to 1.5-1.7 percent per quarter in
2017 from 1.7-1.8 percent in a prior poll conducted in May.
Last month, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the
retreat in core inflation was "concerning."
But the consensus view among Fed officials has been that
inflation would reach 2 percent in the medium term.
The bond market has adjusted to the recent sluggish
inflation data.
In the $13.9 trillion TIPS market, the yield gap between
10-year TIPS and benchmark 10-year Treasuries, a gauge of
investors' inflation expectations, has steadily narrowed since
mid-March to 1.81 percent on Friday.
Speculators have piled on bets in the futures market that
the Fed may slow its rate hikes in light of the disappointing
inflation data.
Investors are not upbeat about inflation outside the United
States either. Their five-year price view on the euro zone in
five years hovered above 1.50 percent on Friday, below the ECB's
2 percent target.
"Inflation isn't taken off in most developed markets," said
Bill Merz, senior market strategist at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis.
But data showed some investors remain confident the setback
in U.S. inflation is temporary and price growth would accelerate
later this year.
TIPS-focused funds have continued to attract money since
late 2016, with their assets reaching an all-time peak of nearly
$63 billion in the week ended June 7, according to Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters unit.
The U.S. government will release its May CPI report at 8:30
a.m. ET (1230 GMT) on Wednesday before the Fed announces its
rate decision at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
"For the Fed to carry out more rate hikes, we need to see
more inflation," said Matt Toms, chief investment officer of
fixed income at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta.
