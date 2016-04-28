NEW YORK, April 28 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell to session lows on Thursday as data showed domestic inflation accelerated faster than forecast in the first quarter, reducing bets price growth would be stuck below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The 30-year or long bond was last down 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.715 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)