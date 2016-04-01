NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. longer-dated Treasury prices fell on Friday, erasing their earlier gains as unexpectedly strong data on U.S. manufacturing raised the notion that domestic economic growth may pick up in the second quarter.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Friday its index of national factory activity rose to 51.8 from 49.5 in February. The March reading was above expectations of 50.7 from a Reuters poll of economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The 30-year Treasury bond turned flat after the latest ISM factory report, paring its earlier price gains.

The 30-year yield was last at 2.625 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late on Thursday. It touched 2.584 percent earlier Friday, its lowest since Feb. 25, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)