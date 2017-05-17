BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
NEW YORK May 17 U.S. long-term debt issuance totaled $1.90 trillion in the first quarter, up 18.7 percent from $1.60 trillion in the fourth quarter and up 13.1 percent from $1.68 trillion a year earlier, a financial industry group said on Wednesday.
"Issuance increased quarter-over-quarter across all asset classes except for municipal, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. Year-over-year growth was positive in all asset classes except municipal debt," the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said in a statement.
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.
June 19 Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.