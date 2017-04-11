NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday briefly trimmed their earlier decline following government data that showed an increase in job openings in February, suggesting resilience in the U.S. labor market.

The yield on benchmark Treasury 10-year notes was last at 2.328 percent, down 3.3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was nearly 3 basis points lower at 2.959 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)