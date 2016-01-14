* Pacific bonds swing on takeover denials, buyback * Argentina to get $4bn-$6bn bank loan soon: minister * Argentina proposal to US mediator to solve debt battle * Peru's Grana y Montero markets five-year term loan By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the Latin America market on Thursday. Below is a snapshot of emerging markets spreads. SOVEREIGN 1/13 1/12 1/11 1D 10D YTD 15/16 HIGH BARBADOS 622 621 610 1 47 18 644 (1/31/15) BRAZIL 470 460 461 10 -13 -16 496 (12/21/15) CHILE 116 113 107 3 32 30 122 (1/15/15) COLOMBIA 339 326 317 13 54 50 339 (1/13/16) COSTA RICA 548 537 531 11 36 31 548 (1/13/16) DOMINICAN REP 471 464 450 7 57 56 471 (1/13/16) ECUADOR 1627 1610 1534 17 371 312 1627 (1/13/16) EL SALVADOR 696 687 671 9 57 56 696 (1/13/16) GUATEMALA 331 328 319 3 32 29 340 (8/24/15) JAMAICA 463 460 455 3 18 14 517 (1/15/15) MEXICO 226 217 213 9 35 32 226 (1/13/16) PANAMA 234 227 220 7 30 28 247 (9/29/15) PERU 265 258 248 7 35 34 265 (1/13/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 121 118 113 3 27 23 173 (1/15) URUGUAY 302 296 288 6 39 34 302 (1/13/16) VENEZUELA 3325 3247 3070 78 577 533 3597 (1/21) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: New 2015/16 wides include: Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay DEALS PRICED THIS WEEK IN LATAM MARKET: THIS WEEK'S LATAM RECAP Jan 11-15 3 TRANCHES $2.99bn EUR1.2bn 1/14/2016 AMOUNT COUPON MATURITY PRICE YIELD SPREAD JT-LEADS NO DEALS PRICED 1/13/2016 UNITED MEXICAN STATES $2.25bn 4.125% 1/21/26 99.676 4.165% 210 BARC/BNPP/BAML/CITI/CS 1/12/2016 REP OF CHILE $1.35bn 3.125% 1/21/26 97.627 3.407% 130 BAML/CITI/HSBC/SANT REP OF CHILE EUR1.2bn 1.750% 1/20/26 98.056 1.966% 110 BAML/CITI/HSBC/SANT 1/11/2016 NO DEALS PRICED PIPELINE: Argentina's E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible capital markets transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)