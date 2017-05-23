NEW YORK May 23 U.S. Treasury yields remained modestly lower on Tuesday after data showed domestic new homes sales fell more than forecast in April from a near 9-1/2 year peak in March.

At 10:24 a.m. (1424 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.241 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was 2.908 percent, 0.7 basis point lower than Monday's close, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)