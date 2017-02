NEW YORK May 24 U.S. Treasury prices fell to session lows on Tuesday as surprisingly strong data on domestic new home sales in April supported the view the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as early as June.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 7/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.866 percent, up about 3 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)