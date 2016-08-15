RPT-Visa row overshadows Iranian investment drive and plane deals
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier losses briefly on Monday as a surprise drop in a New York Federal Reserve barometer on regional business activity in August supported the view that U.S. economic expansion was slower than previously thought in the third quarter.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.532 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy