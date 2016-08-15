NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier losses briefly on Monday as a surprise drop in a New York Federal Reserve barometer on regional business activity in August supported the view that U.S. economic expansion was slower than previously thought in the third quarter.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.532 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)