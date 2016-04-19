NEW YORK, April 19 Electronic bond-trading platform OpenBondX said on Tuesday it would pay rebates to dealers that post prices on its venue that lead to executed trades, bringing a controversial pricing model popular in the U.S. equities market to bond trading.

The model, known as "maker-taker," is the main pricing system on stock exchanges and involves an exchange paying brokers to send bids and offers for others to trade against. The trader that executes an order by accessing the resting quote pays a fee that subsidizes the rebate.

"If you're looking for liquidity, why not route to the destination that actually pays you to route there," Alistair Brown, chief executive officer of OBX, said in a statement.

More than 30 electronic trading platforms compete for a growing share of the corporate bond market, as regulatory curbs aimed at preventing another financial crisis make it more expensive for banks to hold risky assets.

Telephone-based traders at banks still dominate corporate bond trading, but electronic trading accounted for 20 percent of investment-grade bond trading volume in 2015, up from 8 percent in 2013, according to consulting firm Greenwich Associates.

OBX subscribers will be able to reduce their trading costs by using the maker-taker rebates, said Brown, who previously co-founded high-frequency trading firm Lime Brokerage.

"It has worked to build liquidity in equities markets and other markets, so it seems like a logical way to approach things in the bond market," said Kevin McPartland, head of market structure and technology research at Greenwich.

But critics of the model say it creates conflicts of interest because brokers have incentives to send customers' orders to exchanges that pay the biggest rebates, not necessarily those with the best price or execution.

A subcommittee of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to make a recommendation this month on whether the regulator should test eliminating the maker-taker model for some stocks.

Nasdaq Inc ran a four-month-long experiment last year on its exchange in which it lowered fees and rebates for a group of stocks. It found that its market share in those stocks dropped as many electronic market making firms sought higher rebates on other exchanges.

McPartland said there would be less chance of conflicts in the bond market, where most trading is done by firms for their own accounts, than in the stock market, where most trading is done by brokers on behalf of their clients. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Paul Simao)