* Treasuries prices fall on upbeat core CPI data
* Rate hike priced in by most traders for Wednesday
* Analysts expect slow pace of rate increases after liftoff
* FOMC begins two-day meeting
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as gains on Wall Street reduced the appeal of safe-haven
bonds and stable consumer prices supported views that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday.
Treasuries fell to session lows after the Labor Department
said its Consumer Price Index was unchanged from October. The
core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2 percent
last month, feeding expectations that the central bank
will raise rates this week.
"The upbeat CPI report is leading Treasuries given that
inflation is one of the key variable that will drive the
evolution of the tightening cycle," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S.
rates strategist at UBS in New York.
The Fed began its two-day policy meeting in the afternoon
and will issue a statement on Wednesday when the meeting
concludes.
Traders see an 83 percent chance of a rate increase this
week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program, but
investors are concerned about the pace of future rate hikes.
"There are a lot of reasons for the Fed to be cautious in
its pace when increasing. From the ECB diverging from U.S.
policy by adding stimulus and the likelihood of increased
geopolitical risks to the fact that commodity and oil prices are
at record lows," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income
strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago, Illinois.
U.S. 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield
2.227 percent, up from 2.225 percent late on Monday. The 10-year
yield hit a session high of 2.289 after the CPI data was
released.
The 30-year bond fell 20/32 in price to yield
2.994 percent, up from 2.962 percent late on Monday. Its yield
rose to a session high of 3.019 percent.
On Wall Street, recovering oil prices led energy shares and
financial stocks in an equities rally, increasing interest in
riskier assets and further lessening appetite for government
debt.
Oil prices have begun to steady after nearing 11-year
lows in recent days. The slide in oil prices suggests inflation
has remained subdued. This bodes well for the long end of the
Treasuries yield curve, which is expected to outperform when the
Fed raises interest rates, pressuring shorter-dated Treasuries.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler and David
Gregorio)