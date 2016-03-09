(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* Treasury sells $20 billion 10-year notes to disappointing
demand
* Rising oil prices drive stocks, weaken safe-haven demand
* Traders cautious of major moves ahead of ECB meeting
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday as some investors bet the recent decline in yields
due to global growth concerns was overdone and after a
disappointing debt auction by the Treasury Department.
Yields extended their climb with benchmark yields testing
session highs as weak demand for $20 billion worth of 10-year
government debt stoked a wave of selling.
"Treasuries were trading weaker ahead of the auction,
building in a meaningful pre-auction concession," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Tuesday after data
showed China's February trade performance was worse than
expected, with exports falling 25.4 percent, the most in over
six years and twice as much as markets had feared. The data
rekindled fears of a global slowdown and sent investors rushing
for safer assets.
"Yesterday we saw a rally in Treasuries mostly driven by oil
prices and growth worries, so there's going to be this
correction," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at
SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
Adding to low demand for Treasuries on Wednesday was caution
ahead of a key ECB policy meeting on Thursday. The central bank
is expected to cut the deposit rate by 10 basis points, announce
more asset purchases and possibly introduce tiered interest
rates to boost inflation.
But after the ECB disappointed many in December, traders are
wary of making major bets prior to the meeting.
"There is a risk the ECB will disappoint again tomorrow and
that will follow through in markets," said Tom Simons, money
market strategist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
On Wall Street, a strong recovery in oil prices pushed
energy shares higher, further reducing investor demand for
safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year note was last down 17/32
in price to yield 1.891 percent, up from 1.834 percent late on
Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was last down 29/32 in price to
yield 2.682 percent, up from 2.639 percent late on Tuesday.
The Treasury will sell $12 billion of 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa Editing by W Simon and Chizu
Nomiyama)