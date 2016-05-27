* Fed's Yellen sees gradual rate rise if economy improves
* U.S. yield curve flattens as shorter-dated issues lag
* U.S. Q1 GDP revised up, but slightly below expectations
* U.S. bond market to close early Friday, shut Monday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 27 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Friday with short-dated yields spiking up after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said gradual U.S. interest rate increases
would be appropriate if the economy improves further and the
labor market tightens.
The yield spread between short- and long-dated Treasuries
narrowed in reaction to Yellen's rate-hike comment
as traders favored longer maturities over shorter ones in
anticipation that the Fed may raise rates as early as June.
"The market wasn't looking for anything from Yellen. It
ended up she said something that was a bit hawkish especially
for her," said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc.
Market reaction was muted ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday
weekend with below-average trading volume.
The U.S. bond market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). It
will be shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
Despite the possibility of a looming rate hike, investors do
not expect longer-dated U.S. yields to increase much higher from
current levels due to persistent demand especially from overseas
investors who are facing negative or near zero yields.
"There is still tremendous demand for duration (longer-dated
bonds) across the globe especially from Europe," said John
Bredemus, vice president of Allianz Investment-U.S. in
Minneapolis.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 8/32
in price for a yield of 1.851 percent, up nearly 3 basis points
from Thursday.
Two-year yield was up over 4 basis points at
0.911 percent, while five-year gained 4 basis points
at 1.386 percent.
On Wednesday, two-year and five-year yields reached their
highest in 10 weeks at 0.938 percent and 1.424 percent,
respectively.
Earlier Friday, traders shrugged off the government's
revised estimate on first quarter gross domestic product, which
was up 0.8 percent from the initially reported 0.5 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an upward revision to
0.9 percent.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 34-percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its June 14-15 policy
meeting, up from 26 percent on Thursday. Traders had
priced as low as a 24-percent chance of a June hike early Friday
before Yellen's comment, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Andrew Hay)