NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. corporate pensions facing record low bond yields might consider selling debt in an effort to raise cash to meet future payouts, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Tuesday.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields sank to record lows on Tuesday on worries about the global economy following Britain's June 22 vote to leave the European Union.

The average funded ratios of the top 100 U.S. corporate pensions are expected to fall to the lows seen in 2012 as the U.S. 30-year yield has fallen half a percentage point and yield premiums on corporate bonds also have declined since April, according to Bank of America analysts.

"Corporate bond yields are so low that corporates could consider issuing debt to make their pensions whole and come out ahead," Shyam Rajan, Bank of America's interest rates strategist, wrote in a research note.

The average yield on A-rated U.S. corporate bonds is about 2.52 percent, while that on BBB-rated corporates is 3.4 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

If the U.S. Treasury 30-year yield stays in the low 2 percent level, the top 100 domestic corporate pensions worth $3 trillion would be running a funding deficit of $500 billion, Rajan said.

In June, the aggregate funded ratio for U.S. corporate pensions fell by 1.8 percentage points at 76.1 percent, the lowest in the past 12 months. This brought its year-to-date decline to 5.3 percentage points, Wilshire Consulting said on Tuesday.

Last month's drop in bond yields, which are used to value pension liabilities, resulted in a 3.5-percentage-point rise in liabilities of which 2.5 percentage points came following the Brexit referendum. Pension liabilities grew year-to-date by 10.9 percentage points, Wilshire said.

Companies may not want their pensions to be stuck in such a funding situation because they would have to pay more insurance premiums on them.

These top corporate defined benefit pension plans will be paying at least $20 billion in variable premiums a year by 2019 if current levels of underfunding remain, Rajan said.

In this scenario, companies with underfunded pensions may consider issuing bonds to raise cash rather than paying rising premiums to insure their retirement plans, he said.

"While issuing debt to buyback stock has been a popular strategy, issuing debt to make pensions whole could be the next trend in fixing balance sheet risk," Rajan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)