NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday asked for holders with large stakes in the most
recently issued 10-year government note as of May 16 to provide
information on their positions.
The Treasury sold $28 billion of 10-year notes on May 11 as
a part of its quarterly refunding. The issue carries a coupon
rate of 1-5/8 percent and matures on May 2016. The issue settled
on May 15.
The Treasury said in a statement that holders who have $2.3
billion or more of the 10-year issue will have to fill out a
large position report. The department said this request was a
test but did not provide details.
"Such information allows Treasury to monitor the impact of
concentrations of positions in the Treasury securities market,"
the Treasury said on its website about the report.
The Treasury previously requested for large position reports
in March 15, 2013.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)