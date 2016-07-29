NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices added to their gains on Friday as a weaker-than-forecast reading on gross domestic product in the second quarter caused traders to scale back their expectations on a rate increase from the Federal Reserve later this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.487 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)