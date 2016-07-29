BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices added to their gains on Friday as a weaker-than-forecast reading on gross domestic product in the second quarter caused traders to scale back their expectations on a rate increase from the Federal Reserve later this year.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.487 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.