NEW YORK, July 15 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority said on Friday its board has authorized the
Wall Street-funded watchdog to file a proposed amendment with
regulators requiring that member firms report U.S. government
securities trades.
The proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Treasuries trades on its Trade Reporting and Compliance
Engine (TRACE) is intended for "audit trail purposes" and would
not be shared publicly, the authority said in a statement.
A push for greater disclosure on the $13.4 trillion U.S.
Treasuries market to regulators came following a "flash" rally
on Oct. 15, 2014 in which prices swung wildly within minutes.
It remains inconclusive on what the caused the event, which
has raised concerns that such disruptions will become more
frequent in the U.S. Treasury market, which is seen as the
world's safest.
U.S. regulators have examined whether the growth of
algorithmic, high-speed trading in Treasuries might have played
a role.
Reporting data on Treasuries trades may help shed light on
structural changes in that market, proponents said.
"We have consistently said the official sector needs
comprehensive access to trading data in the Treasury cash
market," Treasury spokesman Rob Runyan said in an email.
The FINRA board approval is a significant step toward that
goal in the most comprehensive review of the Treasury market
structure since the 1990s, he said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)