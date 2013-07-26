NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasury issuance of bills, notes and bonds is expected to jump in the third quarter, according to a survey released Friday by an association of securities firms, banks and asset managers.

Total net Treasury bill, note and bond issuance is expected to be $163.5 billion in the third quarter, a sharp rise from the net $10.7 billion redeemed in the second quarter of the year, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said in the survey.

The median forecast for net issuance of Treasury coupon securities is $201.0 billion for the third quarter, 4.4 percent below second-quarter net issuance of $210.3 billion, the group said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding statement is expected next Wednesday.

"Treasury will likely announce no adjustments to nominal coupon auction sizes for the August-October period, keeping with the pattern in place since October 2010," Michael Gregory and Sal Guatieri, of BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a report separate from the SIFMA survey.