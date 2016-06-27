BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
NEW YORK, June 27 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Monday after Standard & Poor's lowered United Kingdom's credit rating by two notches following its vote to depart from the European Union last Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 1.455 percent, down 12.4 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield held above a near four-year low of 1.449 percent struck on Friday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.