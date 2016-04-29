NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury prices trimmed earlier losses on Friday as weaker-than-forecast data on consumer spending in March supported the notion of a sluggish U.S. economic expansion, which may keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in June.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower for a yield of 1.856 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)