Congo's year-on-year inflation rises to 17.93 pct in March
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury prices trimmed earlier losses on Friday as weaker-than-forecast data on consumer spending in March supported the notion of a sluggish U.S. economic expansion, which may keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in June.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower for a yield of 1.856 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan