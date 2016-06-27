NEW YORK, June 27 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices added to earlier gains on Monday as investors favored low-risk government debt over stocks due to anxiety after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 1-1/32 in price for a yield of 1.463 percent, down 12 basis points from late on Friday, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 2 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)