UPDATE 1-S.Korea to boost economic cooperation with China amid THAAD concerns
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
NEW YORK Nov 8 The U.S. Treasuries market rallied late Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to their lowest level in a month as U.S. stock index futures plunged on results that pointed to growing chances of Republican nominee Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up over 1 point in price with a yield of 1.736 percent, down nearly 13 basis points from Tuesday's 3 p.m. ET level, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to more than a two-week high on Thursday morning tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.