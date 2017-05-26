NEW YORK May 26 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations turned higher on Friday, erasing their
earlier decline as the government revised higher the
first-quarter core rate on personal consumption expenditure
(PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.
At 9:05 a.m (1305 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven
rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular
10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, up 0.3 basis point
from late Thursday. It was at 1.82 percent shortly before the
release of the revision to core PCE, according to Tradeweb and
Reuters data.
