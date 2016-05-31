NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations were little changed on Tuesday as a gauge on domestic core inflation rose 0.2 percent in April, in line with market expectations.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was flat from late on Friday at 1.62 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)