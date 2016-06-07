NEW YORK, June 7 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose to their highest levels in about a week on Tuesday as oil futures reached their strongest level in eight months.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate edged up 0.35 basis point to 1.59 percent in early U.S. trading, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)