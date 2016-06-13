NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations added to their earlier drop
in late trading on Monday amid weaker oil prices and worries
about sluggish domestic economic growth.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS) and regular Treasuries, or inflation
break-even rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation
expectations. The 10-year TIPS break-even rate slid more than 4
basis points to 1.51 percent, which was the lowest since March
15, according to Tradeweb data.
