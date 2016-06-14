China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations held at lower levels on Tuesday as traders brushed off stronger-than-expected data on U.S. import and export prices in May.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 1.50 percent, down 1 basis point from late Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em