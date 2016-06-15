(Updates with market action, adds asset manager's comment, background)

NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rebounded late on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve raised its near-term price growth outlook slightly closer to its 2 percent goal.

The Fed projected median core inflation which excludes volatile energy and food prices, would run 1.7 percent in 2016 and 1.9 percent in 2017. This compared with the central bank's forecast three months ago, of 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Fed Chair Yellen said at a press conference after the Fed's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday that she saw evidence to support the view inflation is moving toward its 2 percent objective.

The central bank shaved its annual growth outlook to 2.0 percent for this year and next.

Some investors said the U.S. economy is expanding at an even weaker pace.

"We do think growth is running at an unspectacular 1.5 percent and inflation is moving from 1.5 percent to 2 percent," said Mark Lindbloom, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co in Pasadena, California.

Lindbloom said his broad-based bond portfolios held some Treasury Inflation Protected Securities as an inflation hedge since price growth was on track to reach the Fed's goal due to a rebound in oil prices and signs of wage increases.

The yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate fell to 1.47 percent, its lowest since early March, before rising to 1.50 percent, up 2 basis points from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.

The five-year breakeven rate rose to 1.48 percent, up more than 1 basis point on the day. On Tuesday, it hit 1.435 percent, which was its lowest in almost a month.

Earlier Wednesday, the government said May U.S. producer prices were stronger than forecast, showing some price growth outside of food and energy sectors. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)