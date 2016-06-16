(Updates trading, adds background)

NEW YORK, June 16 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations extended their earlier fall on Thursday as data suggested consumer price growth remained tame in May, which may allow the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates at current levels.

While the U.S. central bank said Wednesday it expected underlying U.S. inflation was on track to reach its 2 percent goal, evidence of softening labor conditions and concerns about the global economic impact of Britain possibly leaving the European Union caused the Fed to backpedal from earlier hints it might raise rates by September.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent in May after rising 0.4 percent in April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent increase last month.

A sell-off in stock markets worldwide and a further decline in oil prices after the Bank of Japan stood pat on its policy stance also put pressure on investors' inflation expectations.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.50 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data.

The five-year breakeven rate was 1.47 percent, 0.6 basis point lower than late Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)