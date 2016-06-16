(Updates trading, adds background)
NEW YORK, June 16 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations extended their earlier fall
on Thursday as data suggested consumer price growth remained
tame in May, which may allow the Federal Reserve to leave
interest rates at current levels.
While the U.S. central bank said Wednesday it expected
underlying U.S. inflation was on track to reach its 2 percent
goal, evidence of softening labor conditions and concerns about
the global economic impact of Britain possibly leaving the
European Union caused the Fed to backpedal from earlier hints it
might raise rates by September.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday its Consumer
Price Index rose 0.2 percent in May after rising 0.4 percent in
April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent
increase last month.
A sell-off in stock markets worldwide and a further decline
in oil prices after the Bank of Japan stood pat on its policy
stance also put pressure on investors' inflation expectations.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates,
are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.50 percent, down
nearly 1 basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data.
The five-year breakeven rate was 1.47 percent, 0.6 basis
point lower than late Wednesday.
