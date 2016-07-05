NEW YORK, July 5 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities touched its most negative level in more than three years as weak Chinese data and jitters about Britain's vote to exit the European Union underpinned global appetite for bonds.

U.S. 10-year TIPS yield fell to -0.083 percent, which was not seen since June 2013, before moving up to -0.028 percent. It ended at 0.010 percent on Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)