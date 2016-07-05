(Updates market action, adds quote)
NEW YORK, July 5 The yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Tuesday touched its
most negative level in more than three years as weak Chinese
data and jitters about Britain's vote to exit the European Union
underpinned global appetite for bonds.
U.S. 10-year TIPS yield fell to -0.083 percent, which was
not seen since June 2013, before moving up to -0.028 percent. It
ended at 0.010 percent on Friday, according to
Tradeweb.
Regular 10-year Treasury yield declined to a
record low of 1.377 percent on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the July
Fourth holiday.
The premium on nominal U.S. 10-year yield over 10-year TIPS
yield, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, shrank to 1.43
percent, over 3 basis points tighter than late Friday.
This gauge of investors' 10-year U.S. inflation outlook was
the lowest in four sessions.
With expectations of further central bank easing outside the
United States, bond yields might be poised to head lower,
investors said.
U.S. yields might be too low as the U.S. economy continues
to expand albeit at a sluggish pace, Goldman Sachs' co-head of
global macro & markets research. Francesco Garzarelli. said.
"Our metrics indicate that bond yields - particularly those
in the U.S. that are not managed by the central bank - are now
far too low, and that 'breakeven' inflation is also too
depressed relative to where inflation is actually realizing, and
given so much global easing," Garzarelli wrote in a research
note on Tuesday.
With entrenched outlook that interest rates would stay low,
he said a bond market sell-off will likely be short-lived.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott)