NEW YORK, July 11 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation outlook rose on Monday prompted by bets that overseas fiscal and monetary stimulus would lift global economic growth and put upward pressure on prices.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew to 1.47 percent compared with 1.45 percent late on Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)