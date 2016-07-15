NEW YORK, July 15 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations held its earlier decline on Friday as the 0.2 percent increase in the consumer price index in June fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The yield difference between regular five-year Treasury notes and five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities narrowed by nearly 1 basis point to 1.45 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)