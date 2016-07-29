BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, July 29 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations held earlier gains on Friday as data showed employment costs and overall price growth in the second quarter supported a view of moderate domestic inflation.
The yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, seen as a proxy on investors 10-year inflation outlook, was 1.53 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.