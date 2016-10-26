BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK Oct 26 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations fell on Wednesday in step with lower oil prices on concerns OPEC won't reach a deal to cut output and data that showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.
The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.69 percent, 1 basis point narrower than late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.