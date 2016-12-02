NEW YORK Dec 2 The U.S. bond market's gauges on
inflation expectations held at their earlier lower levels on
Friday as a government report showed domestic wages unexpectedly
contracted in November, undercutting expectations of a pickup in
household income.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, slipped to 1.99
percent, down 1.5 basis points from late Thursday. It reached
2.02 percent the day before, which was its highest level since
September 2014, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)