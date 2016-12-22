GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK Dec 22 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose to session highs on Thursday following robust investor demand for $14 billion worth of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities supply.
The sum of direct and indirect bidder purchases, which is seen as a gauge of investor appetite, accounted for about 81 percent of the supply offered, which was a record amount, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.68, which was the strongest since a five-year TIPS auction in April 2014.
The yield at the latest five-year TIPS sale was 0.120 percent, which was the highest yield at a five-year TIPS auction in a year.
On the open market, the five-year inflation breakeven rate , or the yield difference between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasury notes , was 1.86 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year breakeven rate was last at 1.97 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, urged Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to implement one of his campaign promises and declare China a currency manipulator.
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.